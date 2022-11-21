Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ebola: Uganda's schools were closed for two years during COVID, now they face more closures -- something must change

By Simone Datzberger, Assistant Professor in Education and International Development, UCL
Musenze Junior Brian, PhD Fellow, Makerere Institute of Social Research, Makerere University
Children in Uganda missed out on more school because of the COVID pandemic than their peers anywhere else in the world. An estimated 15 million pupils in the East African nation did not attend school for 83 weeks – that’s almost two years. Statistical models predict a learning deficit of 2.8 years in Uganda because of the time lost through COVID-related…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
