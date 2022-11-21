People don't mate randomly – but the flawed assumption that they do is an essential part of many studies linking genes to diseases and traits
By Richard Border, Postdoctoral Researcher in Statistical Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles
Noah Zaitlen, Professor of Neurology and Human Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles
People don’t randomly select who they have children with. And that means an underlying assumption in research that tries to link particular genes to certain diseases or traits is wrong.
- Monday, November 21, 2022