Retailers may see more red after Black Friday as consumers say they plan to pull back on spending – acting as if the US were already in a recession
By Ayalla A. Ruvio, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Michigan State University
Forrest Morgeson, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Michigan State University
A new survey suggests three ways consumers are behaving like the US economy is in crisis, which may become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 21, 2022