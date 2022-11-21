Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

When's the best time to use frequent flyer miles to book flights? Two economists crunched the numbers on maximizing their dollar value

By H. Sami Karaca, Professor of Business Analytics, Boston University
Jay L. Zagorsky, Clinical associate professor, Boston University
Traveling during major holidays like Thanksgiving can be expensive, since so many people want to see their friends and families, wherever they might be.

It’s especially hard this year with inflation soaring at the fastest pace since the early 1980s. Airline fares were up 43% in October from a year earlier – only a handful of categories increased by more.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
