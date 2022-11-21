Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Cup 2022: what the dream of football success means to migrants

By Alessio Norrito, PhD researcher in SDP (Sport for Development and Peace) and Refugee Studies, Loughborough University
Share this article
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar has already been hit by controversy around human rights and the treatment of migrant workers in the host country. As fans around the world board planes to go to the tournament (and then return home), it’s worth paying attention to how football and migration are intertwined.

Football is a global game, and migration is very much part of it. According to a recent report from the International Centre…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Victorian Liberals embarrassed by extremists within: how does this keep happening?
~ World Cup 2022: Qatar is accused of 'sportswashing' but do the fans really care?
~ The UK's privatisation drive cost lives, research suggests
~ Less burping, more meat and milk - how livestock farmers can help tackle the climate crisis
~ Many Children Returned from Syria Detention Doing Well
~ Trinidad and Tobago: Many Children Returned from Syria Detention Doing Well
~ Canada: Many Children Returned from Syria Detention Doing Well
~ Philippines: Rebels Execute 3 After Sham Trials
~ It's time-out for leap seconds: an expert explains why the tiny clock adjustments will be paused from 2035
~ The concept of class is often avoided in public debate, but it's essential for understanding inequality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter