Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK's privatisation drive cost lives, research suggests

By Andrew Watterson, Chair in Health Effectiveness, University of Stirling
Matthias Beck, Professor of Management, University College Cork
The UK’s most active period of privatisation saw health and safety disasters and fatalities increase dramatically. In recently published research, we identified 27 multifatality disasters between 1979 and 1997 leading to 763 deaths. These figures were the highest compared with three other European countries.

During that period, the then prime minister Margaret Thatcher, followed…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
