Less burping, more meat and milk - how livestock farmers can help tackle the climate crisis
By Claudia Arndt, Senior Scientist, Team Leader of the Mazingira Centre, International Livestock Research Institute
Alex Hristov, Distinguished Professor of Dairy Nutrition, Penn State
Jan Dijkstra, Associate Professor Animal Nutrition, Wageningen University
Africa’s livestock farmers are at the forefront of climate change. Images of parched landscapes littered with the carcasses of starved cattle are becoming all too familiar as droughts increase in frequency and severity. But cattle farming globally is also one of the causes of climate change. The world’s three billion or more ruminants – cattle, sheep and goats – produce methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases, as a by-product of digestion.
All too often, discussions about climate change focus on the negative aspects of livestock production. Another side to the story was heard…
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 21, 2022