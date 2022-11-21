Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many Children Returned from Syria Detention Doing Well

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(New York) – Many children repatriated from detention camps for Islamic State (ISIS) suspects and their families in northeast Syria are successfully reintegrating in their home countries, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Governments should remove any barriers to effective reintegration and ensure that their return policies are not causing unnecessary harm to their child nationals. November 21, 2022 “My Son is Just Another Kid” Experiences of Children Repatriated from Camps for ISIS Suspects and Their Families in Northeast Syria Download the full report in English…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Victorian Liberals embarrassed by extremists within: how does this keep happening?
~ World Cup 2022: Qatar is accused of 'sportswashing' but do the fans really care?
~ World Cup 2022: what the dream of football success means to migrants
~ The UK's privatisation drive cost lives, research suggests
~ Less burping, more meat and milk - how livestock farmers can help tackle the climate crisis
~ Trinidad and Tobago: Many Children Returned from Syria Detention Doing Well
~ Canada: Many Children Returned from Syria Detention Doing Well
~ Philippines: Rebels Execute 3 After Sham Trials
~ It's time-out for leap seconds: an expert explains why the tiny clock adjustments will be paused from 2035
~ The concept of class is often avoided in public debate, but it's essential for understanding inequality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter