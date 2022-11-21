Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
It's time-out for leap seconds: an expert explains why the tiny clock adjustments will be paused from 2035

By Darryl Veitch, Professor of Computer Networking, University of Technology Sydney
The majority of nations voted to scrap leap seconds – the little jumps added to UTC time to keep it aligned with Earth’s rotation. What can we expect moving forward?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
