Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Queensland's high-tech plan to make the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games smarter and greener

By Davina Jackson, Visiting Scholar, Department of Architecture, University of Cambridge
Share this article
What steps is the state government taking to bring Brisbane closer to being a smart city while managing rapid growth? And what differences can city residents expect to see for themselves?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Victorian Liberals embarrassed by extremists within: how does this keep happening?
~ World Cup 2022: Qatar is accused of 'sportswashing' but do the fans really care?
~ World Cup 2022: what the dream of football success means to migrants
~ The UK's privatisation drive cost lives, research suggests
~ Less burping, more meat and milk - how livestock farmers can help tackle the climate crisis
~ Many Children Returned from Syria Detention Doing Well
~ Trinidad and Tobago: Many Children Returned from Syria Detention Doing Well
~ Canada: Many Children Returned from Syria Detention Doing Well
~ Philippines: Rebels Execute 3 After Sham Trials
~ It's time-out for leap seconds: an expert explains why the tiny clock adjustments will be paused from 2035
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter