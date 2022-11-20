Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Covid-19 Pandemic Used for Union Busting

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Union protesters hold a photo of Chhim Sithar, president of the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld, and call on authorities to release her and detained members, during a rally in Phnom Penh, January 11, 2022. © 2022 Cambodian Center for Human Rights  The Cambodian government used the pandemic to jail union activists, restrict union formation and registration, and block the right to strike in the garment and tourism industries. The Trade Union Law violates international labor law obligations for registering unions, conducting collective bargaining,…


