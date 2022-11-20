Tolerance.ca
'We had to Google a lot': what foster and kinship carers looking after babies told us about the lack of support

By Stacy Blythe, Deputy Director Translational Research and Social Innovation Group at the Ingham Institute, Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Emma Elcombe, Senior Research Officer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
We surveyed 232 foster and kinship carers who had provided care to a baby in out-of-home care sometime in the last five years. Many were not well supported to care for babies.The Conversation


