Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar Junta Ramps Up Landmine Use

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Volunteer medics change the dressings of men injured by anti-personnel landmines, Karen State, Myanmar, June 18, 2021. © 2021 Thierry Falise/Getty Images “I lost my leg and my cow.” Aoung Gya Thowai Tanchangya, 22, was grazing his cattle along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on September 16. “Sometimes our cattle cross into Myanmar so we have to go bring them back,” he said. “I didn’t realize there could be mines planted. When I stepped onto the mine, it exploded. I lost consciousness. When I woke up, I saw that my left leg was gone. I still feel pain.” In 2022, 25 years…


© Human Rights Watch -
