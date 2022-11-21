Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Rebels Execute 3 After Sham Trials

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A New People's Army fighter in the Sierra Madre mountains in Quezon Province, Philippines, December 26, 2018. © 2018 ALECS ONGCAL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (New York) – The Communist New People’s Army (NPA) in the Philippines executed three people in August after unfair trials before so-called People’s Courts, Human Rights Watch said today. The executions of the men as “counter-revolutionaries,” in trials that violated international humanitarian law, was the latest instance of what the NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, calls “revolutionary justice”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Victorian Liberals embarrassed by extremists within: how does this keep happening?
~ World Cup 2022: Qatar is accused of 'sportswashing' but do the fans really care?
~ World Cup 2022: what the dream of football success means to migrants
~ The UK's privatisation drive cost lives, research suggests
~ Less burping, more meat and milk - how livestock farmers can help tackle the climate crisis
~ Many Children Returned from Syria Detention Doing Well
~ Trinidad and Tobago: Many Children Returned from Syria Detention Doing Well
~ Canada: Many Children Returned from Syria Detention Doing Well
~ It's time-out for leap seconds: an expert explains why the tiny clock adjustments will be paused from 2035
~ The concept of class is often avoided in public debate, but it's essential for understanding inequality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter