Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remaking our suburbs' 1960s apartment blocks: a subtle and greener way to increase housing density

By Guillermo Fernández-Abascal, Academic Fellow in Architectural Practice, University of Sydney
Urtzi Grau, Senior Lecturer, Director of The Master of Architecture, University of Technology Sydney
Ageing brick apartment buildings of two to three storeys are being redeveloped in many suburbs. Typically, they are knocked down to be replaced by much bigger developments. But here’s an alternative.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
