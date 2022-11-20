Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Victorians head to the polls, will voters punish the major parties?

By Zareh Ghazarian, Senior Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, Monash University
Share this article
Much attention will be on whether voters turn away from Labor and the Coalition, and what that means for minor parties such as the Greens, and the ‘teal’ independents.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Remaking our suburbs' 1960s apartment blocks: a subtle and greener way to increase housing density
~ A Vietnam veteran anthropologist and an Arnhem Land community have worked together for over 40 years. Don Watson tells their story.
~ With record numbers of students cheating, unis should revert to old school in-person exams
~ How to talk to your child about their autism diagnosis – the earlier the better
~ It's time to add climate change and net-zero emissions to the RBA's top 3 economic goals
~ Tracking CO2 emissions from space could help support climate agreements
~ Ontario's Bill 23 proposes more homes built faster, but this comes at an environmental cost
~ With COVID, flu and RSV circulating, it’s time to follow the evidence: Return to mask mandates
~ Women are struggling to regain lost ground in the workforce after COVID-19
~ How the Russian economy is defying and withstanding western sanctions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter