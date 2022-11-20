Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With COVID, flu and RSV circulating, it’s time to follow the evidence: Return to mask mandates

By Catherine Clase, Professor of Medicine, Epidemiologist, Physician, McMaster University
Charles-Francois de Lannoy, Associate Professor, Chemical Engineering, McMaster University
Ken G. Drouillard, Professor, Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, School of the Environment, University of Windsor
Share this article
In 2020, with adult ICUs at risk of being overwhelmed, we wore masks and accepted restrictions. Now pediatric intensive care is at risk. Will leaders follow the evidence and tell us to mask up?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tracking CO2 emissions from space could help support climate agreements
~ Ontario's Bill 23 proposes more homes built faster, but this comes at an environmental cost
~ Women are struggling to regain lost ground in the workforce after COVID-19
~ How the Russian economy is defying and withstanding western sanctions
~ View from The Hill: What Anthony Albanese wants from parliament for Christmas
~ COP27: one big breakthrough but ultimately an inadequate response to the climate crisis
~ Al-Shabaab in Somalia has resisted military force: now is the time for a new strategy
~ Treatment of wastewater in Nigeria's oil fields is failing, raising the risk of health hazards
~ As APEC winds up, 'summit season' brought successes but also revealed the extent of global challenges
~ Australia’s World Cup team urges better treatment of migrants and LGBTQ+ individuals in Qatar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter