With COVID, flu and RSV circulating, it’s time to follow the evidence: Return to mask mandates
By Catherine Clase, Professor of Medicine, Epidemiologist, Physician, McMaster University
Charles-Francois de Lannoy, Associate Professor, Chemical Engineering, McMaster University
Ken G. Drouillard, Professor, Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, School of the Environment, University of Windsor
In 2020, with adult ICUs at risk of being overwhelmed, we wore masks and accepted restrictions. Now pediatric intensive care is at risk. Will leaders follow the evidence and tell us to mask up?
- Sunday, November 20, 2022