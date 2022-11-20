Tolerance.ca
Treatment of wastewater in Nigeria's oil fields is failing, raising the risk of health hazards

By Kingsley Amakiri, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Huddersfield
People need both clean, safe water and sustainable energy. That means both resources must be properly managed. But when it comes to the oil and gas industries, there’s a problem.

The water that comes out of the ground along with oil and gas during oil and gas exploration and production operations is anything but clean.

This wastewater, known as “produced water”, is often heavily contaminated with salt, oil and grease, as well as potentially dangerous compounds.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
