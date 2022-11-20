Tolerance.ca
As APEC winds up, 'summit season' brought successes but also revealed the extent of global challenges

By Nick Bisley, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences and Professor of International Relations at La Trobe University, La Trobe University
While there were positive developments out of the annual summits season, it was also clear just how significant the gaps are that exist between many of the world’s most important powers.The Conversation


