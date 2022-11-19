Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s World Cup team urges better treatment of migrants and LGBTQ+ individuals in Qatar

By Mong Palatino
Australian football players participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar have released a powerful video highlighting human rights abuses for workers and the LGBTQ+ community in the host country


