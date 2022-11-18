Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka Should Free Detained Students

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester shouts slogans against the detention of two student leaders under Sri Lanka’s Prevention of Terrorism Act, Colombo, November 18, 2022. © 2022 Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo Since taking office in July amid an unprecedented economic and political crisis, Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe has suppressed anti-government protests and hounded alleged protest organizers. Among his most egregious actions has been to use the notorious Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to detain student activists. On Thursday, a magistrate in Colombo, the capital, ruled to…


© Human Rights Watch -
