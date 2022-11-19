Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: FIFA World Cup Opens Without Remedy for Migrants

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – Qatar and FIFA, on the eve of the World Cup, have not committed to remedy abuses and unexplained deaths of migrant workers who made the event possible, Human Rights Watch said today. Migrant workers, their families, journalists, and labor experts from origin countries have spoken about abuses and called for a remedy fund, receiving public support from 15 countries, over a dozen football associations, five sponsors, political leaders, top players, and fans. The FIFA World Cup begins on November 20, 2022, and the ability of the country…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
