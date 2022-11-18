Tolerance.ca
Kyrgyzstan: Draft Law Threatens Independent Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Kyrgyzstan flag is raised at Ala-Too Square, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on March 3, 2022. © 2022 Vladimir Voronin / AP  (Bishkek, November 18, 2022) – The Kyrgyz government has proposed a draft law that would enable it to restrict citizens’ right to freedom of association and strengthen regulation and control over nongovernmental organizations, Human Rights Watch said today. The draft Law on Non-Commercial Non-Governmental Organizations  would introduce burdensome registration and operational restrictions on nongovernmental groups and require existing groups to re-register,…


© Human Rights Watch -
