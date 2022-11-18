Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With Netflix's Ancient Apocalypse, Graham Hancock has declared war on archaeologists

By Flint Dibble, Marie-Sklowdowska Curie Research Fellow, School of History, Archaeology and Religion, Cardiff University
Share this article
Netflix’s enormously popular new show, Ancient Apocalypse, is an all out attack on archaeologists. As an archaeologist committed to public engagement who strongly believes in the relevance of studying ancient people, I feel a full-throated defence is necessary.

Author Graham Hancock is back, defending his well-trodden…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What to watch for when you are watching the World Cup: Essential reads for on and off the field
~ What is lake-effect snow? A climate scientist explains
~ US State Readies First Anti-Transgender Bill of 2023
~ UN Decision to Advance Crimes Against Humanity Treaty
~ India: Serious Concerns Raised at UN Rights Review
~ Middle East: Terrifying surge in violence affecting children ‘must stop’ – UNICEF
~ COVID-19, RSV and the flu are straining health care systems – two epidemiologists explain what the 'triple threat' means for children
~ What the world would lose with the demise of Twitter: valuable eyewitness accounts and raw data on human behavior, as well as a habitat for trolls
~ Voter suppression: how democracies around the world are using new rules to make it harder to vote
~ US politics: midterm elections have handed Joe Biden a divided Congress – history tells us that's bad for good government
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter