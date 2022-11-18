Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US State Readies First Anti-Transgender Bill of 2023

By Human Rights Watch
Human Rights Campaign round table discussion on anti-transgender laws in Nashville, Tennessee, May 21, 2021.  © 2021 Mark Humphrey/AP Photo Just one day after the midterm elections in the United States, lawmakers in Tennessee filed bills to ban gender-affirming health care for children in next year's state legislative session. The bill would prohibit medical providers from prescribing puberty blockers, which delay puberty to allow children who are transgender or grappling with their gender to determine their gender identity. The bill would also prohibit gender-affirming…


© Human Rights Watch -
