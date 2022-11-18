Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Serious Concerns Raised at UN Rights Review

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Delegates attend the opening day of the 50th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in Geneva, June 13, 2022. © 2022 Keystone/Valentin Flauraud (New York) – The Indian government should promptly adopt and act on the recommendations that United Nations member states made at the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review process on November 10, 2022, six international human rights groups said today. The recommendations cover a range of key concerns including the protection of minority communities and vulnerable groups, tackling gender-based violence,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
