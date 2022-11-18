Tolerance.ca
What the world would lose with the demise of Twitter: valuable eyewitness accounts and raw data on human behavior, as well as a habitat for trolls

By Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University
If Twitter were to go dark, with it would go a valuable source of data as well as a means of sharing information relied on by activists, journalists, public health officials and scientists.The Conversation


© The Conversation
