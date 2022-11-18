Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US politics: midterm elections have handed Joe Biden a divided Congress – history tells us that's bad for good government

By Christoph Pfeufer, Postdoctoral Researcher in Political Economy, Bocconi University
Massimo Morelli, Professor of Economics and Political Science, Bocconi University
Contrary to the expectations of many observers, the “red wave” stopped at the House of Representatives and only delivered the Republican Party a small majority. The Senate, though, will remain under Democrat control. So the US Congress will be divided until the 2024 election and the Biden administration no longer has the numbers to get its legislative programme through without a fight – or at least, negotiation “across the aisle”.

And that can be a problem for US governance – sustainable solutions to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
