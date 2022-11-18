Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan's ivory market is no longer a threat to elephant populations – here's why

By Laura Thomas-Walters, Postdoctoral Scholar in Fisheries and Wildlife, University of Stirling
Bob Smith, Director, Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology, University of Kent
Diogo Veríssimo, Research Fellow in Conservation Marketing, University of Oxford
Takahiro Kubo, Senior Researcher in National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES) & Visiting Researcher in ICCS, University of Oxford
Share this article
Japan was one of the world’s largest ivory markets – research explains why the country is no longer a key destination for the product.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Middle East: Terrifying surge in violence affecting children ‘must stop’ – UNICEF
~ COVID-19, RSV and the flu are straining health care systems – two epidemiologists explain what the 'triple threat' means for children
~ What the world would lose with the demise of Twitter: valuable eyewitness accounts and raw data on human behavior, as well as a habitat for trolls
~ Voter suppression: how democracies around the world are using new rules to make it harder to vote
~ US politics: midterm elections have handed Joe Biden a divided Congress – history tells us that's bad for good government
~ Austerity gutted the welfare state – preserving benefits now can't make up for that
~ RSV: experts explain why rates of this virus are surging this year
~ Mars: how we discovered two huge, unusual impact craters – and the secrets they unveil
~ Why did Xi scold Trudeau? Maybe because Canada spent years helping China erode human rights
~ Young people without access to a computer had poorer mental health during the pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter