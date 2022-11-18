Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why businesses, banks and society still need more women in executive roles

By Alper Kara, Professor and Head of Department - Accounting, Finance and Economics, University of Huddersfield
Only nine in the UK’s top 100 companies have a woman CEO, a recent report has revealed – part of an “appalling” picture of British business which even in 2022 remains remarkably male dominated. The report, from accountancy giant EY and Cranfield University, goes on to reveal that only around 17% of executives in the FTSE 100 are female.

This is despite recent efforts in some areas to improve corporate gender diversity – and a huge amount of research which supports doing so.

Aside…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
