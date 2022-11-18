Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some midterm polls were on-target – but finding which pollsters and poll aggregators to believe can be challenging

By W. Joseph Campbell, Professor of Communication Studies, American University School of Communication
Share this article
Polling for the 2022 midterms was more accurate than the dramatically wrong predictions of 2016 and 2020, leading one pollster to boast, ‘The death of polling has been greatly exaggerated.’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nancy Pelosi was the key Democratic messenger of her generation – passing the torch will empower younger leadership
~ Ending Amazon deforestation: 4 essential reads about the future of the world's largest rainforest
~ Doctors often miss depression symptoms for certain groups – a routine screening policy for all adult primary care patients could significantly reduce the gap
~ Abortion rights referendums are winning – with state-by-state battles over rights replacing national debate
~ Why I teach a course connecting Taylor Swift's songs to the works of Shakespeare, Hitchcock and Plath
~ World Cup: This year's special Al Rihla ball has the aerodynamics of a champion, according to a sports physicist
~ COVID-19, RSV and the flu are straining health care systems - two epidemiologists explain what the 'triple threat' means for children
~ Autumn statement 2022: what Sunak's first big announcement tells us about how he will lead the country
~ How medieval Catholic traditions of thanksgiving prayers and feasting shaped the Protestant celebration of Plymouth's pilgrims
~ 33 years ago, the Velvet Revolution started in the streets of Prague
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter