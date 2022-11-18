Tolerance.ca
World Cup: This year's special Al Rihla ball has the aerodynamics of a champion, according to a sports physicist

By John Eric Goff, Professor of Physics, University of Lynchburg
Adidas releases a new ball for every World Cup. At the highest level of play, a ball that behaves in unexpected ways can throw players off. A sports physicist explains the science of this year’s ball.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
