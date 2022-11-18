COVID-19, RSV and the flu are straining health care systems - two epidemiologists explain what the 'triple threat' means for children
By Rebecca S.B. Fischer, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Texas A&M University
Annette Regan, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, University of San Francisco
Respiratory viruses are hitting young children and infants particularly hard this fall and winter season, and experts don’t yet know exactly why.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 18, 2022