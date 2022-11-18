Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Autumn statement 2022: what Sunak's first big announcement tells us about how he will lead the country

By Martin Smith, Anniversary Professor of Politics, University of York
Dave Richards, Professor of Public Policy, University of Manchester
Sam Warner, Postdoctoral research associate, University of Manchester
Understandably, much of the focus on the autumn statement – the plan for the UK’s finances outlined by chancellor Jeremy Hunt on November 17 – is on its economic impact. But all economic policy making has considerable political significance.

The statement is the first major policy event of the Sunak government and it provides important pointers to the direction he intends to lead the country. What is also clear is that the statement creates considerable political and economic risks for his government in terms of internal party and electoral politics. So what can we take away from the…The Conversation


© The Conversation
