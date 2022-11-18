Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A life of waiting

By Amnesty International
Share this article
November is a difficult month in our family. It is a reminder that another year has gone by that Papa cannot be with us. It is also a reminder that he will once again be alone on his birthday. All we can do on the 19th of November since the past three years is think […] The post A life of waiting appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nancy Pelosi was the key Democratic messenger of her generation – passing the torch will empower younger leadership
~ Ending Amazon deforestation: 4 essential reads about the future of the world's largest rainforest
~ Doctors often miss depression symptoms for certain groups – a routine screening policy for all adult primary care patients could significantly reduce the gap
~ Abortion rights referendums are winning – with state-by-state battles over rights replacing national debate
~ Why I teach a course connecting Taylor Swift's songs to the works of Shakespeare, Hitchcock and Plath
~ World Cup: This year's special Al Rihla ball has the aerodynamics of a champion, according to a sports physicist
~ COVID-19, RSV and the flu are straining health care systems - two epidemiologists explain what the 'triple threat' means for children
~ Autumn statement 2022: what Sunak's first big announcement tells us about how he will lead the country
~ How medieval Catholic traditions of thanksgiving prayers and feasting shaped the Protestant celebration of Plymouth's pilgrims
~ 33 years ago, the Velvet Revolution started in the streets of Prague
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter