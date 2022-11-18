Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VAR and peace? Why tech-assisted refereeing won't do away with disputed decisions at the World Cup

By Stan Karanasios, Associate professor, The University of Queensland
Bikesh Raj Upreti, Lecturer in Business Information Systems, The University of Queensland
Federico Iannacci, Senior Lecturer in Management, University of Sussex
No amount of technology will ever remove the role of human judgement in refereeing the messy, complex world of football.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
