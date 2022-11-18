Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thousands mourn the death of West Papua independence activist Filep Karma

By Mong Palatino
Share this article
"He was first of all a frontline leader, present at every single protest, reassuring and inspiring all West Papuans who marched or prayed with him."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ VAR and peace? Why tech-assisted refereeing won't do away with disputed decisions at the World Cup
~ Jeremy Hunt's autumn statement is a poisoned chalice for whoever wins the next election
~ LGBTIQ learners at risk in South Africa as conservative Christian groups fight plans for safer schools
~ Flushing toilets aren't the solution to South Africa's sanitation problem
~ In Turkey, a football federation joins a list of institutions with powers to censor content online
~ MH17 convictions pave the way for war crime prosecutions from Ukrainian invasion
~ Victoria's economic growth leads nation, as NSW falls to last place
~ The Conversation wins the 2022 Melbourne Award for Knowledge and Innovation
~ If you care about nature in Victoria, this is your essential state election guide
~ Thailand: Authorities must drop charges against child protesters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter