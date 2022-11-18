Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flushing toilets aren't the solution to South Africa's sanitation problem

By Preyan Arumugam-Nanoolal, Senior Research Scientist, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Share this article
Many households in some of South Africa’s biggest cities have been facing water restrictions in recent times – sometimes lasting for days at a time. People have had to make tough choices. For example, if you have a bottle of water in your house, are you going to drink it or use it for flushing the toilet? Sanitation scientist Dr Preyan Arumugam-Nanoolal argues that, even without water restrictions, it simply doesn’t make sense to keep flushing drinkable water down the toilet. She and her colleagues have been evaluating alternative sanitation technologies. Ina Skosana had a conversation with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Turkey, a football federation joins a list of institutions with powers to censor content online
~ MH17 convictions pave the way for war crime prosecutions from Ukrainian invasion
~ Victoria's economic growth leads nation, as NSW falls to last place
~ The Conversation wins the 2022 Melbourne Award for Knowledge and Innovation
~ If you care about nature in Victoria, this is your essential state election guide
~ Thailand: Authorities must drop charges against child protesters
~ Turkey Pushes Afghans Back at Iran Border
~ The Jungle and the Sea reminds us war is profoundly local, with the intimate negotiation of human relationships
~ China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea
~ Racism and discrimination against children rife in countries worldwide: UNICEF
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS