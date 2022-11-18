Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Turkey, a football federation joins a list of institutions with powers to censor content online

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Granting a football federation rights to censor content in the absence of a court order is yet another sign of a narrowing environment for freedoms.


© Global Voices -
