Human Rights Observatory

China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea

By Htwe Htwe Thein, Associate professor, Curtin University
The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy.

Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
