Human Rights Observatory

MH17 convictions pave the way for war crime prosecutions from Ukrainian invasion

By Lauren Sanders, Senior Research Fellow on Law and the Future of War, The University of Queensland
The Dutch example in the convictions relating to the MH17 crash is one other courts, including in Australia, should follow in response to Ukrainian war crimes.The Conversation


