If you care about nature in Victoria, this is your essential state election guide
By Sarah Bekessy, Professor in Sustainability and Urban Planning, Leader, Interdisciplinary Conservation Science Research Group (ICON Science), RMIT University
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Science, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
About a third of Victoria’s land-based plants, animals and ecological communities face extinction. We look at what the political parties have promised ahead of the state election.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 18, 2022