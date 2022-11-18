Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If you care about nature in Victoria, this is your essential state election guide

By Sarah Bekessy, Professor in Sustainability and Urban Planning, Leader, Interdisciplinary Conservation Science Research Group (ICON Science), RMIT University
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Science, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
About a third of Victoria’s land-based plants, animals and ecological communities face extinction. We look at what the political parties have promised ahead of the state election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ MH17 convictions pave the way for war crime prosecutions from Ukrainian invasion
~ Victoria's economic growth leads nation, as NSW falls to last place
~ The Conversation wins the 2022 Melbourne Award for Knowledge and Innovation
~ Thailand: Authorities must drop charges against child protesters
~ Turkey Pushes Afghans Back at Iran Border
~ The Jungle and the Sea reminds us war is profoundly local, with the intimate negotiation of human relationships
~ China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea
~ Racism and discrimination against children rife in countries worldwide: UNICEF
~ Dylan Alcott says he missed out on childhood friends. With support, disabled kids today can have a better shot socially
~ 'I've been on the waiting list for over 20 years': why social housing suitable for people with disabilities is desperately needed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter