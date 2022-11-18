Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Authorities must drop charges against child protesters

By Amnesty International
Thai authorities should drop charges against child protesters after they took part in mass demonstrations between 2020 and 2022, Amnesty International said today, in the lead-up to World Children’s Day on 20 November.  Amnesty International has been closely monitoring and documenting the impact of the ongoing, years-long crackdown on child protesters, which has included intimidation, […] The post Thailand: Authorities must drop charges against child protesters appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
