Human Rights Observatory

Turkey Pushes Afghans Back at Iran Border

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, queue for lunch at a deportation center in the city of Van, eastern Turkey, near the border with Iran. August 22, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Emrah Gürel On October 18, 2022, Human Rights Watch wrote to the Turkish authorities setting out our findings and inviting a response by November 1. On November 17, we received a response from the President of Migration Management, which is available here. (Ankara, November 18, 2022) – Turkey is routinely pushing tens of thousands of Afghans back at its land border with Iran or deporting them directly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
