'I've been on the waiting list for over 20 years': why social housing suitable for people with disabilities is desperately needed
By Alan Morris, Professor, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Jan Idle, Research Officer, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
A serious disability is one of the most common reasons people apply for social housing. The long wait for a suitable home just adds to the daily challenges they face.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 17, 2022