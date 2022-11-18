Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Diverting children away from the criminal justice system gives them a chance to 'grow out' of crime

By Faith Gordon, Associate Professor in Law, Australian National University
The evidence shows most children who exhibit criminal behaviour will grow out of it by adulthood. But only if given the chance.The Conversation


