Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Locking up kids has serious mental health impacts and contributes to further reoffending

By Summer May Finlay, Senior Lecturer - Indigenous Health, University of Wollongong
Ee Pin Chang, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Western Australia
Jemma Collova, Research associate, The University of Western Australia
Pat Dudgeon, Professor, The Centre of Best Practice in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Suicide Prevention, the Poche Centre for Indigenous Health, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
This article contains information on violence experienced by First Nations young people in the Australian carceral system. There are mentions of racist terms, and this piece also mentions self harm, trauma and suicide.

The ABC Four Corners report “Locking up Kids” detailed the horrific conditions for young Aboriginal people in the juvenile justice system in Western Australia.

The report was nothing new. In 2016, Four…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: Authorities must drop charges against child protesters
~ Turkey Pushes Afghans Back at Iran Border
~ Racism and discrimination against children rife in countries worldwide: UNICEF
~ Dylan Alcott says he missed out on childhood friends. With support, disabled kids today can have a better shot socially
~ 'I've been on the waiting list for over 20 years': why social housing suitable for people with disabilities is desperately needed
~ Diverting children away from the criminal justice system gives them a chance to 'grow out' of crime
~ We created the world's first donkey embryo using IVF in a bid to save species from extinction
~ I'm thinking of surgery for endometriosis. What's involved? Does it work?
~ FIFA World Cup: With climate change, will there still be a soccer World Cup in 2100?
~ Gender inequality is still rampant in the maritime longshore profession
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter