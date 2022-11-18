I'm thinking of surgery for endometriosis. What's involved? Does it work?
By Mike Armour, Senior research fellow in reproductive health at NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University
Cecilia Ng, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Clinical Trials Network Manager, UNSW Sydney
Mathew Leonardi, Gynaecological Surgeon and Sonologist, McMaster University; Adjunct Lecturer, University of Adelaide, University of Sydney
Endometriosis is a painful condition caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. It affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth.
Common symptoms include painful periods, pelvic pain, fatigue, pain with sexual intercourse, pain while urinating or passing bowel motions, and infertility.
While mild endometriosis involves superficial deposits on or around…
