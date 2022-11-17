Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How same-sex marriage gained bipartisan support – a decadeslong process has brought it close to being written into federal law

By Tim Lindberg, Assistant professor, political science , University of Minnesota
Share this article
The U.S. Senate voted to advance a bill that protect same-sex marriage by a wide margin– thanks to support from 12 Republicans. Same-sex marriage isn’t the partisan issue it once was.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ FIFA World Cup: With climate change, will there still be a soccer World Cup in 2100?
~ Gender inequality is still rampant in the maritime longshore profession
~ On World Children’s Day, let’s recognize that children’s rights include mental health
~ Healthcare for New Zealanders with multiple chronic conditions needs ‘radical rethinking’ – here’s what should happen
~ 'What shall we have for dinner?' Choice overload is a real problem, but these tips will make your life easier
~ Philippines Undercounts Recent ‘Drug War’ Deaths
~ Some midterm polls were on-target - but finding which pollsters and poll aggregators to believe can be challenging
~ COP27 roundup: how the world can stick to its carbon budget fairly
~ Weight loss treatments are not a permanent fix – that doesn't mean they 'don't work'
~ In 2020, universities shifted to online learning – three lessons from students' experiences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter