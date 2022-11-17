Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On World Children’s Day, let’s recognize that children’s rights include mental health

By André Plamondon, Full Professor, Faculty of Educational Sciences, Université Laval
Nicole Racine, Assistant professor, School of Psychology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Tracy Vaillancourt, Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in School-Based Mental Health and Violence Prevention, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Share this article
Canada ranks 30th out of 38 wealthy nations in supporting the mental health and well-being of children. The need to invest in and prioritize mental health for children and young people is urgent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ FIFA World Cup: With climate change, will there still be a soccer World Cup in 2100?
~ Gender inequality is still rampant in the maritime longshore profession
~ How same-sex marriage gained bipartisan support – a decadeslong process has brought it close to being written into federal law
~ Healthcare for New Zealanders with multiple chronic conditions needs ‘radical rethinking’ – here’s what should happen
~ 'What shall we have for dinner?' Choice overload is a real problem, but these tips will make your life easier
~ Philippines Undercounts Recent ‘Drug War’ Deaths
~ Some midterm polls were on-target - but finding which pollsters and poll aggregators to believe can be challenging
~ COP27 roundup: how the world can stick to its carbon budget fairly
~ Weight loss treatments are not a permanent fix – that doesn't mean they 'don't work'
~ In 2020, universities shifted to online learning – three lessons from students' experiences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter